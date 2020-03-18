 
Romaniapress.com

March 18, 2020

Nadlac II Border Crossing point using 10 lanes to receive convoy of Romanians stuck in Austria
Mar 18, 2020

Nadlac II Border Crossing point using 10 lanes to receive convoy of Romanians stuck in Austria.

The authorities are using the maximum capacity of the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point in order to receive the convoy of thousands of Romanians who arrived in the country during the night, after they had been stuck in Austria due to the closing of the borders of Hungary. On Wednesday morning, the border crossing point was open with ten lanes in order to check Romanians but, despite the measures, the wait time to cross the border was over 180 minutes, according to the online monitoring app for wait times on the website of the Border Police. The Border Police announced, during the night, that it had tripled the number of personnel involved in border control at the Nadlac II border crossing point. The first groups of Romanians arrived to the largest border crossing point on the western border around 2:00 AM, after having transited Hungary in a special corridor approved by the authorities in Budapest. Most of those arriving were Romanians, but also Bulgarian citizens transiting towards their country, all being taken over at the border by the authorities for epidemiologic triage. The Romanians, accompanied by tens of gendarmes and policemen, are being sent to the counties where they reside, in order to enter self-isolation for 14 days or in quarantine. Part of them will remain in quarantine centers in Arad County. According to the authorities, no incidents were reported at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point during the night. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania Seeks To Buy Back Maximum 5 Million Shares Worth Up To RON20M Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender on the Romanian market, said Wednesday in a stock market announcement that it plans to buy back a maxim 5 million of its own shares, worth up to RON20 million, according to ZF calculations based on stock market (...)

ING Bank Forecasts 0.9% Economic Contraction For Romania In 2020 ING Bank has revised downward its growth forecast for Romania’s economy, expecting an economic contraction of 0.9% for 2020. The bank also revised its estimations for the region, amid the coronavirus crisis.

PM Orban: Budget to shoulder companies' financial effort with furloughed employees Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the measures the government is about to adopt at its meeting today envisage, among others, shouldering the financial effort with furloughed employees, and that the measures designed by the Executive concern the support provided during the furlough period. (...)

Romania: 14 new cases of coronavirus. The total number reaches 260 Other 14 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania. The new cases are in Bucharest, Braşov, Constanţa, Maramureş and Dolj and the youngest patient is two years old. The total number reached 260 cases.

260 persons reported infected so far with novel coronavirus in Romania As many as 260 persons have been confirmed so far for being infected with the new coronavirus type, on Wednesday informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). "Until today, 18 March, on Romania's territory were confirmed 260 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus, (...)

Romaqua Group: Retail Sales Grew 40%; Group's Factories Operate At 100% Capacity Romaqua Group, the largest bottler of natural mineral water in Romania, whose brands include Borsec and Aquatique, currently operates at maximum capacity in order to meet the growing demand, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

National Police Union: Officers poorly equipped for infectious environment, although protective gear mandatory Despite a mandatory requirement for police who come in contact with the citizens to wear protective gear, this doesn't happen because of the scarce supplies with such equipment, reads an appeal by the National Police Officers Union (SNAP) to Minister of Interior Ion Marcel Vela. "Police (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |