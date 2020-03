Automobile Dacia Halts Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Automobile Dacia Halts Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak. Carmaker Automobile Dacia, the largest company in Romania, will be halting production at its carmaking factory in Mioveni (located in the central-southern part of Romania), starting Thursday, March 19, as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]