 
Romaniapress.com

March 18, 2020

Dacia employees enter tehnical unemployment Thursday, to prevent coronavirus spread
Mar 18, 2020

Dacia employees enter tehnical unemployment Thursday, to prevent coronavirus spread.

The leadership and employees of the Dacia plant have decided to cease activity starting Thursday for the 14,000 workers in the plant, in order to protect the health of employees, said, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Dacia Vehicles Trade Union, Ion Iordache, for private broadcaster Digi 24. "This morning, it was jointly decided that Dacia will cease activity starting tomorrow morning at 7:00 hrs, until April 5. Dacia employs 14,000 persons. It was a necessary measure and it is still a necessary measure for protecting the health of the 14,000 employees. Over 13,500 persons will enter technical unemployment, which will be paid for according to the collective labor agreement, at 85 pct of the wage. It's a very critical situation that we hope to overcome successfully," said the union leader. He said that more important than production being affected is the health of employees. "Production will be affected badly, all employees are aware of this, but their health is more important. In this period disinfections will take place, conditions will be prepared to better receive employees, in order to prevent the spread of this virus. We are in permanent discussions, we will hold steadfast. It's a very grave moment. We had discussions yesterday (with the Government - e.n.), it was requested for the state to practically help the enterprises in the private environment. I am convinced we will receive state aid, because, otherwise, the employees in many companies around us will lose their jobs," said Ion Iordache. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania Seeks To Buy Back Maximum 5 Million Shares Worth Up To RON20M Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender on the Romanian market, said Wednesday in a stock market announcement that it plans to buy back a maxim 5 million of its own shares, worth up to RON20 million, according to ZF calculations based on stock market (...)

ING Bank Forecasts 0.9% Economic Contraction For Romania In 2020 ING Bank has revised downward its growth forecast for Romania’s economy, expecting an economic contraction of 0.9% for 2020. The bank also revised its estimations for the region, amid the coronavirus crisis.

PM Orban: Budget to shoulder companies' financial effort with furloughed employees Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the measures the government is about to adopt at its meeting today envisage, among others, shouldering the financial effort with furloughed employees, and that the measures designed by the Executive concern the support provided during the furlough period. (...)

Romania: 14 new cases of coronavirus. The total number reaches 260 Other 14 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania. The new cases are in Bucharest, Braşov, Constanţa, Maramureş and Dolj and the youngest patient is two years old. The total number reached 260 cases.

260 persons reported infected so far with novel coronavirus in Romania As many as 260 persons have been confirmed so far for being infected with the new coronavirus type, on Wednesday informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). "Until today, 18 March, on Romania's territory were confirmed 260 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus, (...)

Romaqua Group: Retail Sales Grew 40%; Group's Factories Operate At 100% Capacity Romaqua Group, the largest bottler of natural mineral water in Romania, whose brands include Borsec and Aquatique, currently operates at maximum capacity in order to meet the growing demand, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

National Police Union: Officers poorly equipped for infectious environment, although protective gear mandatory Despite a mandatory requirement for police who come in contact with the citizens to wear protective gear, this doesn't happen because of the scarce supplies with such equipment, reads an appeal by the National Police Officers Union (SNAP) to Minister of Interior Ion Marcel Vela. "Police (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |