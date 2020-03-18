DSU: Average age of patients with COVID-19 is 41; 50pct women, 45pct men, 5pct minors

DSU: Average age of patients with COVID-19 is 41; 50pct women, 45pct men, 5pct minors. Of the 246 persons diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, 5 pct are minors, 50 pct are women, 45 pct are men, a statistical analysis provided by the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) shows. The average age of is 41. Furthermore: - 5 patients (2 pct) are aged 0-9; - 8 patients (3 pct) are aged 10-19; - 31 patients (13 pct) aged 20-29; - 64 patients (26 pct) aged 30-39; - 70 patients (28 pct) aged 40-49; - 47 patients (19 pct) aged 50-59; - 12 patients (5 pct) aged 60-69; - 9 patients (4 pct) aged 70-79. No patients are 80 or older. According to the Department for Emergency Situations, of the 246 cases diagnosed, 19 were cured. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]