Pirelli Factory In Slatina Halts Production Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Pirelli Factory In Slatina Halts Production Due To Coronavirus Outbreak. The factory in Slatina of tire manufacturer Pirelli will be halting production, between March 23 and 31, 2020, in the context of recent concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 spread, and against the backdrop of a slowdown in demand for products on the automotive market, the company announced (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]