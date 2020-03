Raiffeisen Bank Posts RON779M Net Profit In 2019 Vs Record Level Of RON881 In 2018

Raiffeisen Bank Posts RON779M Net Profit In 2019 Vs Record Level Of RON881 In 2018. Raiffeisen Bank, the local division of Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank Group, on Wednesday said it ended 2019 with a net profit of RON779 million, lower than its record profit of RON881 million in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]