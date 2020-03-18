 
Romaniapress.com

March 18, 2020

MAE:Romanians at Austria's border with Hungary can cross Hungarian territory according to the instructions of authorities
Mar 18, 2020

MAE:Romanians at Austria's border with Hungary can cross Hungarian territory according to the instructions of authorities.

The Romanian citizens who are currently at the border between Austria and Hungary can cross the neighboring country's territory as of 12:00hrs, Hungary's time, until the blockage is clear, and the transit is allowed everyday, between 21:00hrs and 05:00hrs, Hungary's time, on the routes indicated by this country's authorities, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. The blockage at the border between Austria and Hungary reappeared on Wednesday morning, because not all the Romanian citizens at the mentioned border managed to enter Hungary toward Romania last night. In this context, the MAE shows that Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a new discussion with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto, in view of identifying a new solution for ensuring the transit and the return to the country of the Romanian citizens. The MAE believes that "solutions such as those identified together with the Hungarian authorities, which allow European citizens to transit neighboring countries in view of returning safe to their resident countries, should continue to be implemented, solidarity currently being essential for solving the humaritanian situations caused by the measures adopted for the management and prevention of COVID-19 infection spreading." At the same time, the MAE argues that the free movement of merchandise/goods within the European Union should be observed by all member states, thus, ensuring the supply with the goods necessary to manage this unprecedented crisis. According to the MAE, in the context of the constant efforts for facilitating the return to the country of the Romanian citizens who are temporarily abroad and who don't have any real alternatives to remain in the states in which they currently are, continue the demarches to identify optimal solutions in the shortest time possible, including through dialogue with other states whose citizens are in similar situation, within the limits of the concert possibilities of action, which are increasingly smaller, as various states take self-protection measures. The Ministry informs that on Tuesday, a number of 170 Romanian citizens returned to the country: 59 who had been blocked on the airport in Budapest, 23 in Morocco and 118 in Egypt. Moreover, on Wednesday, other 78 Romanian citizens returned to the country from Jordan, as a result of the demarches made by Romania's Embassy in Amman, and steps are currently being taken for the repatriation of some groups of Romanian citizens who are in Portugal, Morocco, Egypt and Malta. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania Seeks To Buy Back Maximum 5 Million Shares Worth Up To RON20M Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender on the Romanian market, said Wednesday in a stock market announcement that it plans to buy back a maxim 5 million of its own shares, worth up to RON20 million, according to ZF calculations based on stock market (...)

ING Bank Forecasts 0.9% Economic Contraction For Romania In 2020 ING Bank has revised downward its growth forecast for Romania’s economy, expecting an economic contraction of 0.9% for 2020. The bank also revised its estimations for the region, amid the coronavirus crisis.

PM Orban: Budget to shoulder companies' financial effort with furloughed employees Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the measures the government is about to adopt at its meeting today envisage, among others, shouldering the financial effort with furloughed employees, and that the measures designed by the Executive concern the support provided during the furlough period. (...)

Romania: 14 new cases of coronavirus. The total number reaches 260 Other 14 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania. The new cases are in Bucharest, Braşov, Constanţa, Maramureş and Dolj and the youngest patient is two years old. The total number reached 260 cases.

260 persons reported infected so far with novel coronavirus in Romania As many as 260 persons have been confirmed so far for being infected with the new coronavirus type, on Wednesday informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). "Until today, 18 March, on Romania's territory were confirmed 260 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus, (...)

Romaqua Group: Retail Sales Grew 40%; Group's Factories Operate At 100% Capacity Romaqua Group, the largest bottler of natural mineral water in Romania, whose brands include Borsec and Aquatique, currently operates at maximum capacity in order to meet the growing demand, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

National Police Union: Officers poorly equipped for infectious environment, although protective gear mandatory Despite a mandatory requirement for police who come in contact with the citizens to wear protective gear, this doesn't happen because of the scarce supplies with such equipment, reads an appeal by the National Police Officers Union (SNAP) to Minister of Interior Ion Marcel Vela. "Police (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |