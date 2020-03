OMV Petrom Seeks To Pay Gross Dividends Of RON0.031/Share, At 11% Yield

OMV Petrom Seeks To Pay Gross Dividends Of RON0.031/Share, At 11% Yield. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) said Tuesday in a stock market announcement that the Executive Board’s proposal for distribution of dividends for the financial year 2019 is the same as the one announced on February 6, 2020, namely, a gross dividend of RON0.0310/share, approved by the Supervisory Board on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]