Romaqua Group: Retail Sales Grew 40%; Group’s Factories Operate At 100% Capacity

Romaqua Group: Retail Sales Grew 40%; Group’s Factories Operate At 100% Capacity. Romaqua Group, the largest bottler of natural mineral water in Romania, whose brands include Borsec and Aquatique, currently operates at maximum capacity in order to meet the growing demand, amid the coronavirus outbreak. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]