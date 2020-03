Romanian Auto Market Drops 20.2% YoY In January-February 2020

Romanian Auto Market Drops 20.2% YoY In January-February 2020. Romania’s auto market saw a decline in February 2020, for the second time this year, dropping at an accelerated rate of 26.9% compared with February 2019, data from the vehicle registration department (DRPCIV), centralized by the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]