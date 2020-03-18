260 persons reported infected so far with novel coronavirus in Romania

260 persons reported infected so far with novel coronavirus in Romania. As many as 260 persons have been confirmed so far for being infected with the new coronavirus type, on Wednesday informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). "Until today, 18 March, on Romania's territory were confirmed 260 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, of whom 19 are declared healed and have been discharged," the source says. From the last briefing, 14 new cases were confirmed: 7 in Bucharest, 3 in Brasov, 2 in Constanta, one in Maramures and one in Dolj counties.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]