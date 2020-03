Romania: 14 new cases of coronavirus. The total number reaches 260

Other 14 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania. The new cases are in Bucharest, Braşov, Constanţa, Maramureş and Dolj and the youngest patient is two years old. The total number reached 260 cases. [Read the article in Mediafax]