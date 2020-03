Banca Transilvania Seeks To Buy Back Maximum 5 Million Shares Worth Up To RON20M

Banca Transilvania Seeks To Buy Back Maximum 5 Million Shares Worth Up To RON20M. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender on the Romanian market, said Wednesday in a stock market announcement that it plans to buy back a maxim 5 million of its own shares, worth up to RON20 million, according to ZF calculations based on stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]