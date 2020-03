ING Bank Forecasts 0.9% Economic Contraction For Romania In 2020

ING Bank Forecasts 0.9% Economic Contraction For Romania In 2020. ING Bank has revised downward its growth forecast for Romania’s economy, expecting an economic contraction of 0.9% for 2020. The bank also revised its estimations for the region, amid the coronavirus crisis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]