Arctic Halts Production At Its Factory In Ulmi For One Week. Arctic, the largest home appliance manufacturer in Romania, on Wednesday said it suspended production at its factory in Ulmi (Dambovita County), between March 16-20, due to variable demand, the level of stocks and to raw material-related problems. The employees will receive paid leave and the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]