March 18, 2020

PM Orban: Budget to shoulder companies' financial effort with furloughed employees
PM Orban: Budget to shoulder companies' financial effort with furloughed employees.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the measures the government is about to adopt at its meeting today envisage, among others, shouldering the financial effort with furloughed employees, and that the measures designed by the Executive concern the support provided during the furlough period. "Many affected companies were faring very well, operating in good conditions, with profit and duly paying their taxes; they are now affected by a situation that we consider to be momentary. Not supporting these companies during this period which, I repeat, will be limited in time, means to condemn them to lose their employees because once the work contracts are broken and the employees are laid off, the possibility for these businesses to restore their personnel will be very small," Orban explained. "We will clearly have to inject money into the economy, we'll have to increase investments, increase financial allocations to support a broad investment program. We will have to take measures allowing companies to develop in areas with opportunities for development, enabling them to provide an adequate response to the various demands from the current market. As you know, the Minister of Economy is already in very close communication with the companies that can develop their capacity to produce materials, substances, equipment needed in the current crisis, and it would be a shame not to use today's demand in order to enable certain Romanian businesses to produce what the system that battles the coronavirus needs to work properly," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

