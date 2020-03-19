MAE: 89 Romanian citizens, repatriated from Spain on Thursday; 100 persons repatriated on Wednesday

MAE: 89 Romanian citizens, repatriated from Spain on Thursday; 100 persons repatriated on Wednesday. The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs that on Thursday morning a number of 89 Romanian citizens returned from Spain, following the MAE and the Transport Ministry demarches, and on Wednesday there was facilitated the repatriation of 100 Romanian citizens (74 from Malta and 26 from Egypt). According to the source, the respective repatriations are part of the series of demarches meant to facilitate the return to Romania of the Romanian citizens who are abroad on a temporary basis and who were affected by the measures taken by European states to manage and prevent the COVID-19 epidemic. MAE reiterates the calls on avoiding any foreign trips that are not absolutely essential and the recommendation that Romanian tourists or citizens temporarily abroad urgently come back to Romania. At the same time, the ministry calls on Romanian citizens to prove understanding and responsibility and to responsibly assess the opportuneness of travels abroad at this moment. Such travels can engage major risks, endangering the safety of the citizens and their possibility of returning to the country, MAE points out. Moreover, the institution asks the Romanian citizens with the domicile or residence abroad to strictly observe the recommendations of the authorities in these states and stresses that travel to Romania is not recommended. "These travels can be affected by the restrictions imposed by the transit states, and can be an additional factor of spreading the COVID-19 infection, thus endangering the safety of those at home," MAE points out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]