Aerostar Bacau Seeks To Pay Out Dividends At 4% Yield From 2019 Net Profit. Romanian aircraft construction and repair firm Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO) on Wednesday said it summoned its shareholders on April 21 to approve the distribution of the net profit for 2019, namely, a gross dividend of RON0.13 per share proposed by the company’s Board of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]