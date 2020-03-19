Parliament approves decree on state of emergency

Parliament approves decree on state of emergency. Parliament has adopted on Thursday President Klaus Iohannis' decree on the establishment of the state of emergency on Romania's territory for a 30-day period. Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu announced that the decision to approve the measure adopted by Romania's President on the establishment of the state of emergency on the entire territory of Romania was unanimously approved. Thus, a number of 445 parliamentarians voiced themselves in favour of the decision. MPs cast their votes remotely, through an electronic system. "Based on the provisions of article 93, paragraph (1) of Romania's Constitution, republished, in observance of provisions of article 13 point 16, article 73 and article 74 of the Regulations of joint activities of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of 03.03.1992, republished in the Official Journal, part I, no 110, of 5 February 2018, with the subsequent additions, taking into account the provisions of article 34 of Government Emergency Ordinance No 1/1999 on the regime of the state of siege and the regime of the state of emergency, approved under Law no 453/2004, with the subsequent modifications and additions, Romania's Parliament adopts the present decision: Unique article - It is hereby approved the state of emergency on the entire territory of Romania, on a 30-day period, since 16 March 2020, as an exceptional measure adopted by Romania's President, Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis, under Decree no 195/2020, on the establishment of the state of emergency on Romania's territory, published in the Official Journal, Part I, no 212 of 16 March 2020," the decision adopted by Parliament provides.