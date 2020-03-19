 
GCS: 277 persons infected with novel coronavirus
Mar 19, 2020

GCS: 277 persons infected with novel coronavirus.

A number of 277 persons have tested positive for with the novel coronavirus so far, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. Of them, 25 were declared cured and discharged, 16 in Timisoara, 8 in Bucharest, one in Iasi. Since the latest information broadcast, 17 new cases of infection have been recorded, as follows: 4 in Suceava, 3 in Bucharest, 2 in Cluj, 2 in Bistrita Nasaud, 2 in Covasna and one each in Iasi, Dolj, Ilfov and Constanta Counties. The newly confirmed patients are aged between 19 and 67. "The general health status of the patients is good. There are 6 patients in the ICU at this moment, of which one in grave condition in Craiova (patient with pre-existing diseases)," the GCS states. On Romania's territory, there are 3,822 persons in institutionalized quarantine for whom checks are conducted to see if they contracted COVID-19. Another 33,709 persons are in home isolation and are under medical monitoring. Until this time, at the national level, 4,973 tests were conducted. Of them, 4,696 were negative, meaning the persons tested did not contract COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, there were 1,482 calls to the single emergency line 112 and 5,427 to the TELVERDE line for the information of citizens (0800 800 358). GCS reminds citizens to only take into consideration information verified by official sources and to call the TELVERDE live - 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information. The TELVERDE line is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly to inform citizens, the quoted source emphasizes. Romanians abroad can request information regarding the prevention and fight against the virus at the specially dedicated line - +4021 320 20 20. Any other decisions, as well as information of interest will be brought to public knowledge in the shortest time possible. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

