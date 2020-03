C&W Echinox Takes Over Management Of Bucharest-Based Office Building Mendeleev Office 5

Real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox was appointed to provide property management services for Mendeleev Office 5, an office building recently completed by Akcent Development in downtown Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]