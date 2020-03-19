Iohannis: Public health directorates must do their job very seriously, all hospitals must be prepared



President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday requested the public health directorates to do their job with maximum of seriousness, and the hospitals to be prepared in the coronavirus epidemic context. "It is very important that all hospitals are prepared for patients, although fortunately today as we speak we don't have very many patients yet. But, if we look around us, we can see the complicated situation others are facing, and I'm telling you: both I and the gov't, and I believe you too, we all wish to prevent at any price the fast spread of the illness. We do not want to get to a situation of deep crisis. It must be prevented! We must prevent the spreading of this disease. We must slow down the spreading of this illness!" Iohannis told a videoconference with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Interior Minister, Marcel Vela, the prefects and the heads of the decentralised public institutions on the management of the coronavirus epidemic. Iohannis thanked the physicians and the medical staff for their work, adding that "it also depends on the authorities too. The authorities are prepared, the central authorities and I'm positive that after this meeting the local authorities, from the counties, as well as each and every one of us, each Romanian must play their proper role regarding these measures I have decided by decreeing the state of emergency."AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)