SIF Oltenia Seeks To Pay RON52.2M Dividends: Yield Of 5.3%Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has summoned its shareholders on April 28 in order to approve the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON52.2 million from the 2019 net profit, which translates into a gross dividend of RON0.1 per share, as per a stock market (...)
Three-Month Money Market Rate Flat At 3.30% A Year On March 20Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate interests for consumer loans in lei, stayed put at 3.30% a year on Friday (March 20), after growing by leaps and bounds over the past week, central bank data showed (...)