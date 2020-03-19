 
Romaniapress.com

March 19, 2020

Benvenuti Says Fashion Retailers Are Affected By Coronavirus Crisis As Much As Restaurants, Coffee Shops
Mar 19, 2020

Benvenuti Says Fashion Retailers Are Affected By Coronavirus Crisis As Much As Restaurants, Coffee Shops.

Adrian Cazu, development and retail director of footwear retailer Benvenuti, said it is not very clear what other sectors “qualify” for the measures announced by the government regarding furlough, besides hotels, restaurants and coffee shops (the HORECA industry, ed.n), in the context of the (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Central bank of Romania awakens from the philosophy of arrogant advisers raised by governor Isarescu By Constantin Radut Finally, the National Bank of Romania sees the reality and takes the first measures to mitigate the economic situation that is aggravated by COVID -19. According to a statement, the bank's board met and took several measures to support the economy. The arrogance of the (...)

Raiffeisen Bank Expects Romania's Economy To Contract 2.5% In 2020, Grow 4.5% In 2021 Raiffeisen Bank has built a new economic growth scenario for Romania, in the context of the coronavirus crisis, forecasting an economic contraction of 2.5% for 2020 (with a sharp contraction envisaged in the second quarter), due to the coronavirus pandemic the country must cope (...)

Romania: 31 new cases of coronavirus. The total reaches 308 sick people There have been 31 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, in Romania, with the total reaching 308 people diagnosed positively, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Bucharest City Hall has bought a device that increases the speed of COVID tests Bucharest's City Hall has purchased a device that increases the speed of tests for the COVID-19, but also two PCR devices that detect the virus.

SIF Oltenia Seeks To Pay RON52.2M Dividends: Yield Of 5.3% Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has summoned its shareholders on April 28 in order to approve the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON52.2 million from the 2019 net profit, which translates into a gross dividend of RON0.1 per share, as per a stock market (...)

Three-Month Money Market Rate Flat At 3.30% A Year On March 20 Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate interests for consumer loans in lei, stayed put at 3.30% a year on Friday (March 20), after growing by leaps and bounds over the past week, central bank data showed (...)

IKEA Temporarily Shuts Its Two Stores In Romania Due To Coronavirus IKEA has decided to temporarily close its two stores in Romania starting Friday (March 20), 6 p.m., as a precautionary measure against the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |