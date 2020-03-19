Online Fashion Aggregator GLAMI.ro Sees Up To 15% Decline In Traffic In Next 2 Months Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Czech company InspiGroup, which operates the GLAMI.ro platform, which operates as an online aggregator for apparel, footwear and other fashion items, expects a decline in traffic of maximum 10-15% in the next two months, but the profitability will not be affected, against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.