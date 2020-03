GCS: 17 new cases of coronavirus. The number reaches 277, including 25 people cured

GCS: 17 new cases of coronavirus. The number reaches 277, including 25 people cured. There are 17 new coronavirus cases, in Bucharest, Suceava, Cluj, Bistriţa Năsăud, Covasna, Iaşi, Dolj, Ilfov and Constanţa. The total reaches 277, out of which 25 people were cured.