Apemin Tusnad: Sales Surged Nearly 50% Since Beginning Of March Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Apemin Tusnad: Sales Surged Nearly 50% Since Beginning Of March Amid Coronavirus Outbreak. Apemin Tusnad, one of the largest water bottlers in Romania, said its sales grew 50% since the beginning of March, compared to the year-earlier period, due to the coronavirus outbreak. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]