FF Group Romania Temporarily Shuts Down All 28 Nike, Collective Stores After 80% Drop In Sales Amid Coronavirus Crisis

FF Group Romania Temporarily Shuts Down All 28 Nike, Collective Stores After 80% Drop In Sales Amid Coronavirus Crisis. Fashion group FF Group, which has some 500 employees, has temporarily suspended the activity of all stores in Romania and moved its commercial activity online in a bid to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]