 
Romaniapress.com

March 20, 2020

Sphera Franchise Group Restricts Restaurant Operations In Romania Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Mar 20, 2020

Sphera Franchise Group Restricts Restaurant Operations In Romania Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), which manages restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, announced the closure of part of the restaurants in its portfolio, in Romania, following an order of the Minister of Internal Affairs through which all activities of food and alcoholic and (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Landmark Athenee Palace Hilton Bucharest Hotel Halts Activity First Time In 106 Years Athenee Palace Hilton, one of the landmark hotels of capital city Bucharest, is suspending its activity 106 years since opening, as per an official announcement by Ana Hotels. The measure is valid during the period of the state of emergency, against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis, (...)

MedLife To Open New Lab For Coronavirus Tracking, Testing MedLife, the largest provider of private medical services in Romania, is opening a new laboratory for coronavirus tracking and testing, which is expected to become operational shortly, according to company representatives.

Central bank of Romania awakens from the philosophy of arrogant advisers raised by governor Isarescu By Constantin Radut Finally, the National Bank of Romania sees the reality and takes the first measures to mitigate the economic situation that is aggravated by COVID -19. According to a statement, the bank's board met and took several measures to support the economy. The arrogance of the (...)

Romania Central Bank Cuts Key Rate To 2% A Year Amid Coronavirus Crisis Romania’s central bank BNR on Friday decided to lower its main monetary policy rate by 0.50 percentage points to 2% a year from 2.5% a year currently, starting March 23, 2020, amid the coronavirus crisis.

Violeta Alexandru, Romania's Labor minister: We have about 200.000 work contracts suspended this week About 200.000 work contracts are suspended this week, as many Romanian companies have stopped working, Violeta Alexandru, Romania's Labor minister, has said on Friday.

Raiffeisen Bank Expects Romania's Economy To Contract 2.5% In 2020, Grow 4.5% In 2021 Raiffeisen Bank has built a new economic growth scenario for Romania, in the context of the coronavirus crisis, forecasting an economic contraction of 2.5% for 2020 (with a sharp contraction envisaged in the second quarter), due to the coronavirus pandemic the country must cope (...)

Romania: 31 new cases of coronavirus. The total reaches 308 sick people There have been 31 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, in Romania, with the total reaching 308 people diagnosed positively, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |