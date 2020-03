Daimler Halts Production Of Transmissions At Its Sebes Plant Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Daimler Halts Production Of Transmissions At Its Sebes Plant Amid Coronavirus Outbreak. Daimler said it halted the production of transmission at its Romanian manufacturing plant in Sebes, in the context in which Mercedes-Benz has also halted its car production, against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]