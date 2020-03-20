Raiffeisen Bank Expects Romania’s Economy To Contract 2.5% In 2020, Grow 4.5% In 2021

Raiffeisen Bank Expects Romania’s Economy To Contract 2.5% In 2020, Grow 4.5% In 2021. Raiffeisen Bank has built a new economic growth scenario for Romania, in the context of the coronavirus crisis, forecasting an economic contraction of 2.5% for 2020 (with a sharp contraction envisaged in the second quarter), due to the coronavirus pandemic the country must cope (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]