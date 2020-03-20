 
March 20, 2020

Central bank of Romania awakens from the philosophy of arrogant advisers raised by governor Isarescu
Mar 20, 2020

Central bank of Romania awakens from the philosophy of arrogant advisers raised by governor Isarescu.

By Constantin Radut Finally, the National Bank of Romania sees the reality and takes the first measures to mitigate the economic situation that is aggravated by COVID -19. According to a statement, the bank's board met and took several measures to support the economy. The arrogance of the (...)

Landmark Athenee Palace Hilton Bucharest Hotel Halts Activity First Time In 106 Years Athenee Palace Hilton, one of the landmark hotels of capital city Bucharest, is suspending its activity 106 years since opening, as per an official announcement by Ana Hotels. The measure is valid during the period of the state of emergency, against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis, (...)

MedLife To Open New Lab For Coronavirus Tracking, Testing MedLife, the largest provider of private medical services in Romania, is opening a new laboratory for coronavirus tracking and testing, which is expected to become operational shortly, according to company representatives.

Romania Central Bank Cuts Key Rate To 2% A Year Amid Coronavirus Crisis Romania’s central bank BNR on Friday decided to lower its main monetary policy rate by 0.50 percentage points to 2% a year from 2.5% a year currently, starting March 23, 2020, amid the coronavirus crisis.

Violeta Alexandru, Romania's Labor minister: We have about 200.000 work contracts suspended this week About 200.000 work contracts are suspended this week, as many Romanian companies have stopped working, Violeta Alexandru, Romania's Labor minister, has said on Friday.

Raiffeisen Bank Expects Romania's Economy To Contract 2.5% In 2020, Grow 4.5% In 2021 Raiffeisen Bank has built a new economic growth scenario for Romania, in the context of the coronavirus crisis, forecasting an economic contraction of 2.5% for 2020 (with a sharp contraction envisaged in the second quarter), due to the coronavirus pandemic the country must cope (...)

Romania: 31 new cases of coronavirus. The total reaches 308 sick people There have been 31 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, in Romania, with the total reaching 308 people diagnosed positively, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Bucharest City Hall has bought a device that increases the speed of COVID tests Bucharest's City Hall has purchased a device that increases the speed of tests for the COVID-19, but also two PCR devices that detect the virus.

 

