Landmark Athenee Palace Hilton Bucharest Hotel Halts Activity First Time In 106 Years. Athenee Palace Hilton, one of the landmark hotels of capital city Bucharest, is suspending its activity 106 years since opening, as per an official announcement by Ana Hotels. The measure is valid during the period of the state of emergency, against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]