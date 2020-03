Romania Central Bank Cuts Key Rate To 2% A Year Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Romania Central Bank Cuts Key Rate To 2% A Year Amid Coronavirus Crisis. Romania’s central bank BNR on Friday decided to lower its main monetary policy rate by 0.50 percentage points to 2% a year from 2.5% a year currently, starting March 23, 2020, amid the coronavirus crisis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]