IntMin Vela: Entrance to Romania of foreign citizens and stateless, forbidden

IntMin Vela: Entrance to Romania of foreign citizens and stateless, forbidden. Interior Minister Marcel Vela in a press statement on Saturday said that the entrance on Romania's territory, through the state border crossing points, of foreign citizens and stateless persons, except for the situation in which they transit Romania's territory, on transit corridors, organised through agreements with the foreign states, will be forbidden. According to the military ordinance setting new measures for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread, the measure is to be enforced as of 22,00hrs on Sunday. Vela said that, by exception, it is allowed the entrance on Romania's territory of foreign citizens and stateless persons from several categories: family members of Romanian citizens; family members of citizens of other member states of the European Union or of the European Economic Area or of the Swiss Confederation, residing in Romania; persons who hold a long-stay visa, a residence permit or a document equivalent to the residence permit issued by the Romanian authorities according to the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 194/2002 regarding the regime of foreigners in Romania, republished, with the subsequent amendments and additions, or a document equivalent to them issued by the authorities of other states, according to the law of the European Union; persons moving in professional interest, evidenced by a visa, residence permit or other equivalent document. Also, the following categories are allowed to enter Romania's territory: diplomatic or consular personnel, personnel of international organizations, military personnel or personnel who can provide humanitarian aid; passengers in transit, including those repatriated as a result of granting consular protection; passengers traveling for imperative reasons (medical or family-related); people in need of international protection or for other humanitarian reasons. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]