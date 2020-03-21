METRA's Lazaroaie: Romanian portable isolator has been created at the request of MApN's Medical Directorate

The Romanian portable isolator has been created at the request of the Medical Directorate of the National Defence Ministry (MApN), being adapted according to the system through which those transported with it were protected from an external contaminating agent, scientific researcher with the Military Equipment and Technologies Research Agency (METRA) Claudiu Lazaroaie said on Saturday. He explained that "the stretcher is gasproof and vaporproof with a negative pressure in order to keep the contaminant agent in." "We have a filter-ventilation system that helps create negative pressure and a lightweight aluminum-hard frame to be easy to transport. We didn't work strictly on this project. (...) My colleagues and I had experience in developing isolation systems for patients contaminated with chemical agents. If, in that case, we had to keep the contaminant outside the isolator, here [the portable isolator for the COVID-19 patients] we have to keep the contamination inside," Lieutenant Colonel Lazaroaie mentioned. The scientific researcher mentioned that the tests for the portable isolator entailed the measurement of negative pressure and specific measurements for the material which are made to ensure the mechanical resistance of the isolator. "The product has been developed at the request of the Medical Directorate and we hope the first products manufactured reach the Medical Directorate." In this context, Claudiu Lazaroaie announced that modular systems are currently underway in which those infected with the novel coronavirus can be treated. "We are working on the treatment module for coronavirus-infected patients, taking into account that the number of hospital rooms in which they can be treated is low. We are trying to make some modular systems for their treatment," Lazaroaie said. Scientific researchers from the CBRN Defence and Ecology Scientific Research Center within the Military Equipment and Technologies Research Agency have developed, in record time, a system for evacuating personnel contaminated with biological agents - BIOEVAC (portable isolator type), the Ministry of National Defence informed on Friday. According to the MApN, the equipment ensures the temporary isolation and safe transport of the personnel suspected or confirmed of being contaminated with biological agents, including SARS-CoV-2 virus, and is equipped with a negative pressure filter-ventilation system. "The product developed by the military researchers meets the security standards for the prevention of contamination risks in the isolation area and on the transport route of the infected person," th MApN mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editot: Catalina Matei; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]