GCS: 433 persons infected with novel coronavirus; two persons died. A number of 433 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far, and two persons died, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. Of them, 64 were declared cured and discharged, 47 in Timisoara, 11 in Bucharest, 3 in Craiova, one in Iasi and 2 in Constanta. Since the latest information broadcast, 66 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded. The newly confirmed patients are aged between 9 and 74, the GCS mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]