"Brancusi. Sublimation of form" exhibition on display at Europalia Festival available online

"Brancusi. Sublimation of form" exhibition on display at Europalia Festival available online. The exhibition called "Brancusi. Sublimation of form" showcased within the Europalia Arts Festival, where Romania was the guest of honor, can be toured online, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announced through a post published on the website of the institution. "We invite you to see again the "Brancusi. Sublimation of form" exhibition, displayed within the EUROPALIA Festival Romania, this time from the comfort of your own home: https://youtu.be/tC-njeZSB5E," the ICR post shows. The most important exhibition dedicated to the Romanian sculptor organised in the last decades and the main event of the Europalia Festival, the "Brancusi. Sublimation of form" exhibition gathered at the BOZAR Centre for Fine Arts in Brussels, approximately 200 art works, letters, films and other documents which came from museums in Romania, the U.S. and France. Among the exhibited art works were "Cumintenia pamantului' (The Wisdom of the Earth), "Sarutul" (The Kiss) and "Rugaciune" (Prayer). On the last day, the exhibition registered a record number of visitors, no less than 2,500 people standing in line to enter the museum. During the festival, the exhibition was toured by approximately 120,000 people from all over the world. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]