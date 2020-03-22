GCS: Average age of patients with COVID-19 is 41; 26pct aged 40 - 49

GCS: Average age of patients with COVID-19 is 41; 26pct aged 40 - 49. Of the 433 persons diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, patients between 40 and 49 years old represent 26 pct of cases, those aged 30 - 39 represent 18 pct, those aged 20 - 29 represent 14 pct and those aged 60 - 69 represent 4 pct, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. According to the quoted source, 50 pct are women, 46 pct are men, and 4 pct are children under 18 years old. The average age of the patients is 41. According to the GCS, most cases, namely 112, 26 pct, respectively, were recorded in patients aged 40 - 49, followed by 110 cases (26 pct) in patients aged 30 - 39, a number of 79 cases (18 pct) were registered in patients aged 50 - 59 and 60 cases (14 pct) in patients aged 20 - 29. Moreover, 27 patients (6 pct) are aged 60 - 69, 19 patients (4 pct) are aged 10 - 19, 17 patients (4 pct) are aged 70 - 79, 8 patients (2 pct) are aged 0 - 9 and one patient is over 80 years old. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]