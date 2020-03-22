 
Romaniapress.com

March 22, 2020

Code Orange for heavy snowfalls and blizzard in 12 counties, valid until Wednesday morning
Mar 22, 2020

Code Orange for heavy snowfalls and blizzard in 12 counties, valid until Wednesday morning.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Sunday a Code Orange advisory for heavy snowfalls and blizzard in 12 counties of Oltenia, western Muntenia, southern Banat and the Southern Carpathians, valid until Wednesday morning. Thus, between 23 March, 02:00hrs and 25 March, 10:00hrs in Oltenia, western Muntenia, southern Banat and the Southern Carpathians, temporarily it will snow abundantly (30 - 50 liters / sqm) and the snow layer will be substantial. The wind will intensify registering speeds of 40 - 50 km / h, and in the Southern Carpathians, the counties of Olt and Teleorman and in the south of Valcea and Arges counties, the gusts of wind will reach 60 - 70 km / h, scattering the snow and causing visibility to significantly drop. The counties targeted by the Code Orange, some of them only partially, are the following: Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu, Brasov, and totally, Arges, Teleorman, Olt, Valcea, Gorj, Dolj, Mehedinti and Caras-Severin. Moreover, in the same time interval, Code Yellow advisories will come to force for wind intensifications, moderate quantitative snowfalls and blizzard in the mountain areas in the Eastern Carpathians, the Apuseni Mountains, southern Transylvania, and in Dobrogea and the eastern half of Muntenia, wind intensifications and mixed precipitation will be reported. "In the Eastern Carpathians and the Apuseni Mountains area, as well as in the south of Transylvania, it will temporarily snow, moderately quantitative (10 - 20 liters / sqm) and a layer of snow will be laid, substantial in some areas. The wind will intensify with speeds of 50 - 60 km / h, and, in the high mountain area, the gusts of wind will exceed 70 - 90 km / h, scattering the snow," the meteorologists mention. In Dobrogea and the eastern half of Muntenia, the wind will intensify with general speeds of 55 - 75 km / h. Temporarily, also reported will be sleet and snowfalls, with deposits of snow, but also transitory rains, facilitating the occurrence of glazed frost. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

GCS: Unifarm concluded contract with producer in South Korea for 2,000,000 tests Unifarm SA Company has concluded a framework contract with a producer in South Korea for the acquisition of 2,000,000 molecular diagnostic tests (Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. According to the quoted source, next week, (...)

Over 20,000 unique visitors attend first concert streamed on website of Enescu Festival online Over 20,000 unique visitors have heard the first concert streamed on the website of the Enescu Festival and Competition Online. "The opening concert of the Enescu Festival and Competition Online, Verdi's Requiem performed by the Orchestra and Choir of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, has (...)

"Brancusi. Sublimation of form" exhibition on display at Europalia Festival available online The exhibition called "Brancusi. Sublimation of form" showcased within the Europalia Arts Festival, where Romania was the guest of honor, can be toured online, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announced through a post published on the website of the institution. "We invite (...)

GCS: Average age of patients with COVID-19 is 41; 26pct aged 40 - 49 Of the 433 persons diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, patients between 40 and 49 years old represent 26 pct of cases, those aged 30 - 39 represent 18 pct, those aged 20 - 29 represent 14 pct and those aged 60 - 69 represent 4 pct, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. (...)

GCS: 433 persons infected with novel coronavirus; two persons died A number of 433 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far, and two persons died, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. Of them, 64 were declared cured and discharged, 47 in Timisoara, 11 in Bucharest, 3 in Craiova, one in Iasi and 2 in Constanta. Since (...)

First death of patient infected with novel coronavirus on Romania's territory The first death of a patient infected with novel coronavirus on Romania's territory was registered, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. It is a 67-year-old patient confirmed with COVID-19 on 18 March at the Emergency Unit of Filiasi Hospital and transferred on the same (...)

IntMin Vela: Entrance to Romania of foreign citizens and stateless, forbidden Interior Minister Marcel Vela in a press statement on Saturday said that the entrance on Romania's territory, through the state border crossing points, of foreign citizens and stateless persons, except for the situation in which they transit Romania's territory, on transit corridors, organised (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |