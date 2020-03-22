Over 20,000 unique visitors attend first concert streamed on website of Enescu Festival online

"The opening concert of the Enescu Festival and Competition Online, Verdi's Requiem performed by the Orchestra and Choir of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, has registered record audience numbers: 20,079 unique visitors during the four days of streaming on the www.festivalenescu.ro website, in the specially dedicated section. Of them, 11,460 unique visitors have seen the concert in the first 24 hours," a release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES on Sunday informs. The "George Enescu International Festival Online" started on 18 March. As a sign of homage and compassion for Italy, for its people and artists, the festival began by resuming the two concerts of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Orchestra from the 2019 edition. The Festival continues between 22 and 25 March with the recording of the second concert of the Orchestra and Choir Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, under the baton of conductor Fabio Luisi. The guest soloist is Russian violinist Sergei Krylov. Also included in the program is Paganini Violin Concerto no. 1 op. 6 and Enescu Symphony no. 3 in C major op. 21. The concert was performed within the latest edition of the festival - September 2019. The online festival will run for an indefinite period, with the concerts to be scheduled every four days. The organisers of the Enescu Festival urge the public to observe the social distancing rules and make donations to credible non-governmental organisations, which raise money to supply hospitals with the necessary equipment and materials to resist the COVID-19 pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]