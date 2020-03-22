 
Romaniapress.com

March 22, 2020

Over 20,000 unique visitors attend first concert streamed on website of Enescu Festival online
Mar 22, 2020

Over 20,000 unique visitors attend first concert streamed on website of Enescu Festival online.

Over 20,000 unique visitors have heard the first concert streamed on the website of the Enescu Festival and Competition Online. "The opening concert of the Enescu Festival and Competition Online, Verdi's Requiem performed by the Orchestra and Choir of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, has registered record audience numbers: 20,079 unique visitors during the four days of streaming on the www.festivalenescu.ro website, in the specially dedicated section. Of them, 11,460 unique visitors have seen the concert in the first 24 hours," a release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES on Sunday informs. The "George Enescu International Festival Online" started on 18 March. As a sign of homage and compassion for Italy, for its people and artists, the festival began by resuming the two concerts of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Orchestra from the 2019 edition. The Festival continues between 22 and 25 March with the recording of the second concert of the Orchestra and Choir Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, under the baton of conductor Fabio Luisi. The guest soloist is Russian violinist Sergei Krylov. Also included in the program is Paganini Violin Concerto no. 1 op. 6 and Enescu Symphony no. 3 in C major op. 21. The concert was performed within the latest edition of the festival - September 2019. The online festival will run for an indefinite period, with the concerts to be scheduled every four days. The organisers of the Enescu Festival urge the public to observe the social distancing rules and make donations to credible non-governmental organisations, which raise money to supply hospitals with the necessary equipment and materials to resist the COVID-19 pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

GCS: Unifarm concluded contract with producer in South Korea for 2,000,000 tests Unifarm SA Company has concluded a framework contract with a producer in South Korea for the acquisition of 2,000,000 molecular diagnostic tests (Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. According to the quoted source, next week, (...)

Code Orange for heavy snowfalls and blizzard in 12 counties, valid until Wednesday morning The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Sunday a Code Orange advisory for heavy snowfalls and blizzard in 12 counties of Oltenia, western Muntenia, southern Banat and the Southern Carpathians, valid until Wednesday morning. Thus, between 23 March, 02:00hrs and 25 March, (...)

"Brancusi. Sublimation of form" exhibition on display at Europalia Festival available online The exhibition called "Brancusi. Sublimation of form" showcased within the Europalia Arts Festival, where Romania was the guest of honor, can be toured online, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announced through a post published on the website of the institution. "We invite (...)

GCS: Average age of patients with COVID-19 is 41; 26pct aged 40 - 49 Of the 433 persons diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, patients between 40 and 49 years old represent 26 pct of cases, those aged 30 - 39 represent 18 pct, those aged 20 - 29 represent 14 pct and those aged 60 - 69 represent 4 pct, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. (...)

GCS: 433 persons infected with novel coronavirus; two persons died A number of 433 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far, and two persons died, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. Of them, 64 were declared cured and discharged, 47 in Timisoara, 11 in Bucharest, 3 in Craiova, one in Iasi and 2 in Constanta. Since (...)

First death of patient infected with novel coronavirus on Romania's territory The first death of a patient infected with novel coronavirus on Romania's territory was registered, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. It is a 67-year-old patient confirmed with COVID-19 on 18 March at the Emergency Unit of Filiasi Hospital and transferred on the same (...)

IntMin Vela: Entrance to Romania of foreign citizens and stateless, forbidden Interior Minister Marcel Vela in a press statement on Saturday said that the entrance on Romania's territory, through the state border crossing points, of foreign citizens and stateless persons, except for the situation in which they transit Romania's territory, on transit corridors, organised (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |