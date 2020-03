JYSK Temporarily Closes Its Stores In Romania; Focuses On Online Sales

JYSK Temporarily Closes Its Stores In Romania; Focuses On Online Sales. JYSK Romania, part of Scandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK, has temporarily closed its 85 stores in Romania against the backdrop of measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 virus. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]