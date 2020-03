Decathlon Shuts Down Its Physical Stores In Romania Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Decathlon Shuts Down Its Physical Stores In Romania Amid Coronavirus Crisis. French-held sporting goods retailer Decathlon said it is closing all physical stores in Romania, starting March 23, 2020, against the backdrop of measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 virus, but it will keep serving its customers (...)