Dräxlmaier Halts Activity At Its Romanian Plants In Satu Mare, Pitesti, Timisoara, Hunedoara, Brasov
Mar 23, 2020
German-held automotive component manufacturer Dräxlmaier, which has some 15,000 employees in Romania, has decided to suspend, to a large extent, the activity of its Romanian manufacturing facilities in Satu Mare, Pitesti, Timisoara, Hunedoara and Brasov, against the backdrop of measures aimed at (...)
