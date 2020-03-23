DefMin Ciuca: Respect authorities' advice and stay home

DefMin Ciuca: Respect authorities' advice and stay home. Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca calls on Romanians, on his Facebook page, to respect the pieces of advice of the authorities and to stay home. "Regardless of the region of the country where you carry out your professional activity or where you live, even if you are outside the borders of the country, we must be united in this difficult period for both the population and the authorities that are facing an unseen challenge in Romania's contemporary history. Throughout history, the Romanian people, together with the Army and the state institutions, has overcome all the difficult moments," says Ciuca. The Minister maintains that the Army is involved in the fight against the pandemic. "I assure you that the military are and will be fully involved in what the country's defense entails, in the fight with an unseen enemy that has no military camp, doctrine or strategy of attack. Coronavirus is the global enemy of all states, whether they are countries from Asia, from the East or from the West defended by NATO," says Ciuca. Also, the Defence Minister says that people must observe the advice of the authorities. "The main strategy we can apply in the fight against coronavirus, the only one that has proven its effectiveness, is to stay home, avoid as much as possible getting close to other people and especially protect yourself. Whenever you return home or meet your friends and acquaintances do not shake hands or hug. Wash your hands every time you have the chance, as often as possible and mandatory when you return home (...) Dear Romanians, follow the advice, only accept information from secure sources and, again, stay home. This is the first thing I tell everyone. Don't leave your home unless you have a good reason," Ciuca writes. He also calls on the military - to support the authorities "in this unequal battle with an unseen enemy". "I know it is not easy, but together we will overcome this period. The winners are those who write history. Only united, respecting the measures imposed by the authorities, will we defeat this unseen enemy," concludes the message of the Minister of Defense. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]