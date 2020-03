SIF Banat-Crisana Proposes Its Shareholders Two Options On 2019 Net Profit Distribution

SIF Banat-Crisana Proposes Its Shareholders Two Options On 2019 Net Profit Distribution. The Board of Directors of Romanian regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crişana (SIF1.RO) has submitted to shareholders’ approval two options for the distribution of its 2019 net profit worth RON159.5 million, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]