Transgaz Seeks To Pay RON182M Dividends From 2019 Net Profit, At 6.7% Yield

Transgaz Seeks To Pay RON182M Dividends From 2019 Net Profit, At 6.7% Yield. Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Monday said it has summoned its shareholders on April 27, 2020 to approve the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON182 million, as per a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]