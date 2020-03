Zewa Toilet Paper Maker Essity Sees 17% Growth In Revenue To EUR40M In Romania In 2019

Zewa Toilet Paper Maker Essity Sees 17% Growth In Revenue To EUR40M In Romania In 2019. The manufacturer of the Zewa toilet paper, Sweden’s Essity group, posted EUR40 million revenue in Romania in 2019, a 17% increase on the previous year and 40% more than in 2017, ZF has calculated. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]