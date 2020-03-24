PSD sends to Senate proposals regarding suspension of credit payments and capping prices for food

PSD sends to Senate proposals regarding suspension of credit payments and capping prices for food. The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Monday evening, at public broadcaster TVR1, that Tuesday in the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies the proposals for "suspension of credit payments" and the "capping of prices for drugs and food" will be discussed, in order to be sent to the Senate, as the first notified chamber. Ciolacu said that "It's feasible [the proposal] in other states, in Hungary or other European states, and it's not feasible in Romania?" "Our big problem at this time is that we're still trying to invent hot water. Other states are hit harder by this epidemic or pandemic and they preserve their national economies; we see Spain, we see what's happening in Italy, we see what's happening in Hungary, we always wanted to invent hot water and other rules. We had discussions today with representatives of the National Bank and we're looking for a way (...) Everybody should join this national effort, including the banks which are conducting their activity on Romanian territory. It's impossible only for the population to suffer," Ciolacu emphasized. He said that the proposals initiated on Monday by the PSD, PRO Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) were put forth after the Government adopted the measures regarding furlough and access to financing for companies that are in difficulty. "We waited first to see what the Government is proposing, we waited, we saw the ordinance (Emergency Ordinance 30/2020 - e.n.). In truth, the PSD proposed that 75% be covered by the state for furlough, however, I saw the conditions proposed so you can benefit from the 75 pct. It's a huge bureaucracy and we will come with amendments when the ordinance comes to Parliament. (...) What we agreed upon and what draft we came with today together with Mr. Tariceanu (ALDE's head) and Mr. Victor Ponta (Pro Romania leader) is very clear. In the ordinance, in order to benefit from the 75 pct, leaving aside the bureaucracy, there was a military order through which a restaurant was closed down and now the owner of the restaurant must ask the state for a paper to confirm that he was shut down through state order, non-sense. The recuperation of the 75 pct for the furlough is done after a month, already many SMEs are having cashflow problems and so we came today with the proposal to not pay for three months CAS (Social Security - e.n), the CASS (Social Health Insurance - e.n.) still be paid, because it goes straight to the health budget and in the next 12 months this CAS be paid in installments. It's a fair proposal," said Ciolacu. The PSD chairman explained that the population was also taken into account so that there are no shortages of water, energy, gas, public sanitation, phone services, internet or cable TV. "And we came with the same proposal, for three months, who desires, who believes they don't have the money they opt for these three months to be paid in installments over the following 12 months. So, that's one thing, it's not populist, it's actually a responsible proposal. It comes after two other proposals," said Ciolacu. He answered thus a question about the legislative proposal put forth by PSD, PRO Romania and ALDE by which utility bills would not be paid for three months and the debts accumulated be paid for a period of 12 months with no penalties, no interest and whether the country's budget can afford this kind of solutions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

