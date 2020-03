Wizz Air Suspends Operations in Timisoara, Craiova, Sibiu Until May 1

Wizz Air Suspends Operations in Timisoara, Craiova, Sibiu Until May 1. Airliner Wizz Air said Tuesday it will be suspending all operations at its bases in Timisoara, Craiova and Sibiu from March 25 to May 1 following restrictions banning foreigners from entering Romania in a bid to limit the coronavirus (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]